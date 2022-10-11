Atlanta signed Henry to its practice squad Tuesday.
Henry was added to the Panthers' practice squad following the 53-man roster deadline, but he was let go before Week 1. The undrafted rookie recently tried out for Dallas, Green Bay and San Francisco, but he's finally landed a practice-squad opportunity with Atlanta after a successful workout Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 wideout ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and finished his final collegiate campaign at Virginia with 34 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns across 12 contests.