The Dolphins signed Scott to their practice squad Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Scott cleared waivers after being dropped from Miami's 53-man roster earlier in the week, so he'll stick around in the organization in the hopes of eventually receiving another promotion. The 25-year-old has made three appearances with the Dolphins over the past two seasons, but is still looking for his first NFL reception.

