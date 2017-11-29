Rashawn Scott: Waived by Dolphins
Scott was waived by the Dolphins on Wednesday.
Scott appeared in just one game for Miami after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list in late October. His departure corresponds with the Dolphins' addition of tight end A.J. Derby, who the team was awarded off waivers Wednesday.
