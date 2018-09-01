Scott (ankle) was waived/injured by the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Scott was battling for a depth receiver spot but was unable to carve out a role ahead of the likes of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. The ankle injury that had plagued Scott did him no favors this preseason, but there's a chance the 26-year-old can latch on elsewhere or revert to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories