Rashawn Scott: Waived/injured by Miami
Scott (ankle) was waived/injured by the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Scott was battling for a depth receiver spot but was unable to carve out a role ahead of the likes of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. The ankle injury that had plagued Scott did him no favors this preseason, but there's a chance the 26-year-old can latch on elsewhere or revert to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
