Ra'Shede Hageman: Aiming for NFL return
Hageman hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 but is hopeful to make a comeback in 2019, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Hageman, a former second-round pick of the Falcons, was released by Atlanta and suspended six games for a domestic violence allegation in 2017. A DWI charge in 2018 further hindered his chances of getting signed last season. Out of trouble since his DWI, Hageman will turn 29 in August and says he's in shape and hungry for an NFL return. He could be a low-signing for a team looking to add some defensive line depth in 2019, though he may face suspension of a couple games for his DWI.
