Hageman was arrested Saturday in New Hope, Minn. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The former University of Minnesota standout was a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2014 and appeared in 44 games over three seasons before being released by the organization in September. The defensive tackle was then handed a six-game suspension by the NFL later that month following a domestic-violence allegation, which has likely contributed to him remaining unsigned since receiving his walking papers from the Falcons. Hageman's latest brush with the law likely further damages the 27-year-old's chances of resurfacing in the league.