Ra'Shede Hageman: Booked on DWI charge
Hageman was arrested Saturday in New Hope, Minn. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The former University of Minnesota standout was a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2014 and appeared in 44 games over three seasons before being released by the organization in September. The defensive tackle was then handed a six-game suspension by the NFL later that month following a domestic-violence allegation, which has likely contributed to him remaining unsigned since receiving his walking papers from the Falcons. Hageman's latest brush with the law likely further damages the 27-year-old's chances of resurfacing in the league.
