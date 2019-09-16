Ra'Shede Hageman: Parts ways with Atlanta
The Falcons waived Hageman (suspension) with an injury settlement Monday.
Hageman served his two-game suspension with the Falcons during the first two contests of the 2019 season and now parts ways with the team. The 2014 second-round pick will be eligible to play immediately if he lands with a new team.
