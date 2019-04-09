Hageman was suspended for two games by the NFL on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hageman hasn't played in a game since 2016 but indicated recently he was attempting a comeback for the upcoming season. The reason for his current suspension was not officially stated, though the 28-year-old was booked on a DWI charge last June. Hageman previously received a six-game suspension for a domestic violence allegation in 2017.