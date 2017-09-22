Play

Hageman has been suspended for six games due to a domestic violence allegation from March 2016, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2014 second-round pick, Hageman was released by the Falcons shortly after being placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list in early September. He'll miss six games if he ends up signing with another team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories