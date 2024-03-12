Ali sustained a ruptured biceps tendon Jan. 31 while taking part in a practice at the Senior Bowl, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The injury prevented the running back from Marshall from playing in the Senior Bowl and also kept him from participating at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. Ali should be fully healed from the injury ahead of the regular season, but his inability to take part in workouts could result in his stock dropping ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in April. As a fourth-year junior at Marshall in 2023, Ali carried 212 times for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns and recorded 28 receptions for 213 yards and another score.