There's a possibility that Shaheed could receive a promotion to the Saints' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

New Orleans' returner Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks, leaving Shaheed in consideration for the vacated special teams role. In addition, Michael Thomas (foot) has missed each of the last two contests, rookie Chris Olave suffered a concussion Sunday versus Seattle, Jarvis Landry (ankle) didn't suit up in Week 5 and Kawaan Baker has one more game remaining regarding his six-game suspension. With all the questions looming around the team's WR corps, Shaheed could see his first NFL action Sunday against Cincinnati.