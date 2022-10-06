The Ravens signed Klein off the Giants' practice squad Thursday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Klein was released by the Bills in March after dropping into a rotational role at linebacker last season. After logging 75 tackles, five sacks and four passes defended over 652 defensive snaps in 2020, the 31-year-old played 262 of his 470 of his total snaps on defense in 15 games last season. Klein still recorded 35 tackles, five passes defended and an interception in 2021, and he could slot in as a primary reserve behind inside linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Queen.