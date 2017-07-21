Bailey (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday, Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official site reports.

It isn't clear what sort of injury Bailey is dealing with, but it will definitely set him back in his attempt to transition from collegiate quarterback to professional wide receiver. If he stays on this list through the end of training camp, Bailey will miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

