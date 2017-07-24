Bailey (undisclosed) has reverted to the Ravens' injured reserve list.

Bailey will likely remain on injured reserve for the entire 2017 season unless he and the Ravens agree to an injury settlement. As such, the former college quarterback will need to wait another year before trying his hand as an NFL wide receiver.

