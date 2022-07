Crawford is back in the mix for a rotational role at defensive tackle after missing the entirety of the 2021 season while on injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was waived ahead of last regular season with an undisclosed injury, but he reverted to the team's injured reserve list after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 24-year-old will now likely compete with Isaiah Mack and Rayshad Nichols for a backup role along Baltimore's defensive line.