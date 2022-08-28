Crawford (groin) is doubtful to return against the Commanders on Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Crawford was seen walking slowly into the medical tent on the Ravens' sideline at some point during the team's preseason finale, according to Shaffer. The 24-year-old returned to practice at the start of training camp after missing the entirety of the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury, though it's unknown if this previous issue is related to his exit from Saturday's exhibition.