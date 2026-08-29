Randall carried the ball five times for 25 yards and caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

After sitting out the Ravens' second preseason game due to an undisclosed injury, Randall got back onto the field for the exhibition finale and flashed his impressive athleticism when he got the ball in his hands. A 2026 fifth-round pick out of Clemson, the converted wide receiver could eventually be a threat to Justice Hill's passing-down role in the backfield, but Randall will need to prove to the coaching staff he can handle his pass protection duties first.