Isaac needs surgery on the dislocated elbow he suffered during Saturday's preseason game against Dallas and will be placed on injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 2024 third-round pick out of Penn State will likely miss at least half of his second NFL season, per Zrebiec. As a rookie, Isaac only appeared in four games and on 30 defensive snaps due to injuries and coach's decisions. Even if he's able to return in 2025, the outside linebacker faces stiff competition for snaps in the form of Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and 2025 second-rounder Mike Green.