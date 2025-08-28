Baltimore placed Isaac (elbow) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Isaac was already expected to miss half of the 2025 season after dislocating his elbow during the Ravens' second preseason game at Dallas, but it's now certain he'll have to miss at least the first four games of the year. He was designated for return by Baltimore, which means he'll be allowed to play once healthy starting in Week 5 versus the Texans. Until he returns, rookie second-rounder Mike Green projects to see a higher share of snaps on the edge.