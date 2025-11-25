Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Isaac had a "setback" with his elbow injury and is not close to a return from injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Isaac started the season on IR after undergoing surgery on a dislocated elbow that he suffered in mid-August during a preseason game. He was expected to miss the first half of the 2025 season, but it appears the second-year linebacker will need more time to rehab from his procedure. A timeline for his return hasn't been establish, but time is running out for Isaac to see the field this season.