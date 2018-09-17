McClellan is set to re-sign with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

McClellan spent the offseason with the Ravens before being waived prior to the start of the regular season. His signing comes on the heels of C.J. Mosley (knee) suffering an injury that could sideline him for some time. Look for McClellan to operate as a depth linebacker for the time being.

