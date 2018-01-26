Ravens' Albert McClellan: Return date uncertain
McClellan (knee) is no longer using crutches but remains without a timetable to return to the field, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.
McClellan's 2017 season was lost to a torn ACL he suffered last August. Given the timing of the injury, he could be sidelined throughout OTAs in April and May but should be fully recovered before training camp opens this summer.
More News
-
Ravens' Albert McClellan: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Ravens' Albert McClellan: Tears ACL•
-
Justin Forsett among notable questionables for Ravens in Week 14•
-
Small flock of Ravens get variety of injury tags for Sunday•
-
Ravens list inactives for Week 16 showdown vs. Patriots•
-
Ravens deem two linebackers questionable for Sunday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...