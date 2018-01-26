Play

McClellan (knee) is no longer using crutches but remains without a timetable to return to the field, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.

McClellan's 2017 season was lost to a torn ACL he suffered last August. Given the timing of the injury, he could be sidelined throughout OTAs in April and May but should be fully recovered before training camp opens this summer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories