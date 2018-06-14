Ravens' Albert McClellan: Returns to practice field
McClellan (knee) was on the practice field for minicamp Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec reports.
McClellan is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered last August. Given his participation Wednesday, there's a good chance the linebacker will be fully cleared for training camp.
