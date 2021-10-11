Villanueva (knee) is active for Monday's game against the Colts, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Villanueva's only practice of the week came in a limited session Saturday, but he's still good to go for Monday's contest. The veteran should receive another start at left tackle in place of Ronnie Stanley (ankle).
