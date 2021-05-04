Villanueva is signing a two-year contract with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Villanueva will slide in at right tackle in place of Orlando Brown, who was traded to Kansas City in April. The 32-year-old Villanueva has spent his entire NFL career up to now in Pittsburgh, primarily playing left tackle for the Ravens' archrivals. He'll now get to see things from the other side.
More News
-
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Playing every-down role•
-
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Locked in as starter•
-
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Not on injury report•
-
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Hurting in heat•
-
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Being evaluated for concussion•