Ravens' Alex Collins: Absence viewed as precautionary
Collins' (knee) absence from practice Thursday was portrayed as precautionary, according toTom Pelissero of NFL.com.
Moreover, the report suggests that the Ravens "want (Collins) ready to rip" Sunday against the Browns. We'll circle back on Collins' status Friday, but as long as he practices in some capacity, his Week 5 playing prospects will brighten.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Finds end zone against Steelers•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Barrels into end zone•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Full participant Thursday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5