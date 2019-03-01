Ravens' Alex Collins: Arrested after car crash
Collins (foot) was arrested Friday morning after his car crashed into a tree about a mile away from Ravens headquarters, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Ravens spokesman Chad Steele said the team has spoken to the police and is aware of the situation. Collins is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and there had already been speculation about the Ravens non-tendering him. Charges against Collins may be announced Friday afternoon.
