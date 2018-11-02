Collins (foot) took part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much Collins was able to do, but he was spotted running "without favoring either foot" and apparently doing some Irish dancing before practice, so his foot is seemingly feeling pretty good. The Ravens will reveal Collins' status for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers when they release their final injury report of the week after practice comes to a close.

