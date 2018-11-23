Ravens' Alex Collins: Back at practice
Collins (foot) took part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It won't be clear until after practice how much work Collins was able to get in, but it's a good sign that he was on the field after sitting out the previous day due to his foot injury. His status for Week 12 will be revealed when the Ravens release their final injury report of the week after practice concludes.
