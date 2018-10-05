Ravens' Alex Collins: Back at practice
Collins (knee) took part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.comreports.
The report notes that Collins "didn't appear to be at full strength," but it's encouraging that he was able to get back on the field after sitting out Thursday. His status for Week 5 will be revealed after Friday's practice concludes.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Absence viewed as precautionary•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Finds end zone against Steelers•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Barrels into end zone•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Full participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...