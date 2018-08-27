Collins has taken three carries for 33 yards this preseason.

Locked in atop the depth chart since October of last season, Collins unexpectedly got the superstar treatment during Baltimore's exhibition slate. The lack of work suggests he'll be busy once the regular season begins, though Javorius Allen still figures to get most of the snaps in passing situations. Kenneth Dixon doesn't look like much of a threat, as he's struggled to stay healthy for more than a few days at a time this summer. The Ravens open their season at home against the Bills in Week 1, potentially setting Collins up for a heavy workload with his team comfortably favored to win.

More News
Our Latest Stories