Ravens' Alex Collins: Barrels into end zone
Collins rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-14 win over Denver. He added six yards on three catches.
Following a disastrous start with a blocked punt and touchdown for Denver, Baltimore responded after getting a short field with a six-yard touchdown run for Collins. It was seldom pretty for Collins, who has averaged just 3.4 yards per rush this season, but Baltimore has developed a formula for winning games this season. The Ravens are 12 for 12 scoring touchdowns in the red zone and down-hill running is going to be a big part of that. Collins has scored twice out of Baltimore's stable this season and figures to be a factor in a divisional game against Pittsburgh which -- as history will tell us -- figures to be a physical matchup.
