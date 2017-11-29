Collins was held out of Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.

Collins presumably suffered the injury during Monday's 23-16 win over Houston, though it didn't stop him from recording 18 touches and playing deep into the fourth quarter. A Week 13 absence might allow the now-healthy Terrance West to rejoin Baltimore's backfield rotation, though Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen would both be safer bets to produce in a matchup with the Lions. Collins scored his first two touchdowns of the season in Baltimore's past two games, but his yard-per-carry mark has been in free fall since the end of October.