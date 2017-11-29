Ravens' Alex Collins: Bothered by calf issue
Collins was held out during Wednesday's practice with a calf issue.
Collins presumably suffered the injury during Monday's 23-16 win over Houston, though it didn't stop him from recording 18 touches and playing deep into the fourth quarter. A Week 13 absence against the Lions might allow the now-healthy Terrance West to rejoin Baltimore's backfield rotation, though Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen would both be safer bets for production. Collins scored his first two touchdowns of the season in Baltimore's past two games, but his yard-per-carry mark has been in free-fall mode since the end of October.
