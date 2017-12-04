Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Collins was bothered by migraines during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I can tell you this, migraines are very real," Harbaugh said. "They're tough."

The migraines apparently have been an ongoing issue for Collins, who nonetheless has managed to play 11 consecutive games and build up some security in his role as the Ravens' lead runner. He led the NFL in yards per carry for a good chunk of the season, and while he's fallen back to a more earthly 4.9 in that department, Collins has more than made up for it by scoring four touchdowns and catching eight passes over the past three weeks. It will be a major concern for the Baltimore offense if his migraines linger into the week as the team begins preparations for Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. It does at least seem that Collins' migraines aren't as severe as the ones that recently caused the Giants' Sterling Shepard to miss a couple games.