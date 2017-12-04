Ravens' Alex Collins: Bothered by migraines
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Collins was bothered by migraines during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I can tell you this, migraines are very real," Harbaugh said. "They're tough."
The migraines apparently have been an ongoing issue for Collins, who nonetheless has managed to play 11 consecutive games and build up some security in his role as the Ravens' lead runner. He led the NFL in yards per carry for a good chunk of the season, and while he's fallen back to a more earthly 4.9 in that department, Collins has more than made up for it by scoring four touchdowns and catching eight passes over the past three weeks. It will be a major concern for the Baltimore offense if his migraines linger into the week as the team begins preparations for Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. It does at least seem that Collins' migraines aren't as severe as the ones that recently caused the Giants' Sterling Shepard to miss a couple games.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Suiting up, as expected•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Technically questionable for Week 13•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Ravens' Alex Collins: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...