Ravens' Alex Collins: Career-best rushing total in win
Collins rushed 18 times for 113 yards and brought in both of his targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins.
Collins flashed excellent power-running skills throughout the night, and the Ravens' offensive line certainly did their part in opening up an abundance of rushing lanes. The second-year back's carry and rushing yardage totals were both career highs, and his 6.3 yards per tote marked his fourth time in seven games with at least a 6.0 figure in that category. The 23-year-old's rushing touches have fluctuated and backfield mate Javorius Allen has proven to be a more complete player, so it remains to be seen if Collins will have the same degree of opportunity in Week 9 against the Titans.
