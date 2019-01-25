Collins (foot) is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, following a disappointing 2018 campaign in which he took 114 carries for 411 yards (3.6 average) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

The touchdowns were really the only positive, as Collins lost a full yard off his YPC mark from a breakout 2017 season and also coughed up three fumbles before suffering a season-ending foot sprain. He lost the lead job to Gus Edwards once Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback, with the undrafted rookie proving to be a better fit for an offense heavy on zone-read runs. Now facing questions about scheme fit in addition to ball security, Collins actually can become an unrestricted free agent if the Ravens decide he'd be overpriced at approximately $2 million for an original-round RFA tender. Baltimore has Edwards and Kenneth Dixon under contract for 2019, while Javorius Allen and Ty Montgomery are scheduled to hit the open market. Given that he avoided surgery, Collins should regain his health before the start of offseason activities.