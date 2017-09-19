Ravens coach John Harbaugh hinted that Collins could earn a larger role, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "When you play well, you earn more playing time," said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh's quote is pretty vague and contains no promises, which makes sense considering Collins lost a fumble and did all of his damage (seven carries for 42 yards) in the final 20 minutes of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Browns. The former Seahawk probably wouldn't have even been involved if Terrance West (undisclosed) had been healthy, and he didn't make the greatest impression when he lost a fumble while the Browns still had time to mount a comeback. The Ravens did put Collins back on the field for the next carry, but Javorius Allen then finished out the game. Collins' involvement for Week 3 against Jacksonville figures to be determined by West's health more so than anything else. Allen likely would be the larger beneficiary of a West absence.