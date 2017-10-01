Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Collins could see added work in Ravens' backfield Sunday against the Steelers.

Of course Terrance West and Javorius Allen are also on the mix, but those scrambling for a Week 4 running back dart, or a player to make a speculative add on can consider Collins, who logged nine carries for 82 yards in in Week 3's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.