Ravens' Alex Collins: Expected to play Sunday
Collins (calf) is expected to play Sunday against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Collins was held out of Wednesday's practice following the Ravens' Monday night win over the Texans, but his ability to log full sessions Thursday and Friday suggests he's not in much danger of missing the Week 13 contest.
