Collins (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is expected to suit up, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The foot injury sidelined Collins for the Ravens' first practice of Week 12, but he progressed to full participation by Friday to remove much of the concern about his health. The missed reps during the week probably contributed to Collins garnering the injury designation heading into Sunday, but unless he experiences a setback during pregame warmups, the 24-year-old should be active for the contest. What's less certain is what Collins' workload will look like after he was limited to just seven carries -- which tied his lowest total of the season -- in the Week 11 win over the Bengals. The Ravens leaned more heavily on Gus Edwards (17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown) to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson in his first NFL start, an arrangement that yielded favorable results.