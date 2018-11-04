Ravens' Alex Collins: Expected to play Week 9
Collins (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Foot soreness resulted in Collins being limited in practice Wednesday and missing Thursday's session entirely, but he put forth a full workout Friday. Though it wasn't enough for Collins to shed an injury designation heading into the weekend, it appears there isn't much concern about his availability. He'll likely retain his regular role as the Ravens' top option on the ground, with the newly acquired Ty Montgomery more likely to challenge Javorius Allen for his role as the primary pass catcher out of the backfield.
