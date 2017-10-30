Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Collins to get more opportunities going forward, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Terrance West (calf) and Danny Woodhead (hamstring) are working their way back from injuries, but at this point they should be viewed as threats to Javorius Allen more so than to Collins. The Seahawks cast-off leads all qualified NFL rushers with 6.0 yards per carry, after rumbling for 113 yards on 18 totes (and 30 yards on two catches) in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins. Collins has been the team's most consistent offensive weapon, and he should be locked in as the lead back on early downs unless his issues with ball security emerge again. The Ravens have only had 15 plays of 20 or more yards all season, with Collins accounting for five of those. West may not even have a role once he's healthy, which in any case doesn't seem likely to happen before Sunday's game in Tennessee.