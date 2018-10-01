Ravens' Alex Collins: Finds end zone against Steelers
Collins rushed 11 times for 42 yards with one fumble during Sunday's 26-14 victory over the Steelers. He also secured one of three targets for a three-yard touchdown.
Collins came extremely close to tallying a second touchdown, but the running back coughed up the football on the Steelers' two-yard line at one point. Outside of that blunder, Collins played his role reasonably well and ultimately helped balance a Ravens offense that also averaged an efficient 8.6 yards per pass attempt. However, it's still concerning that Collins has yet to top 3.9 yards per carry in any game this year, and the fact that Baltimore has proven committed to splitting the rushing workload with Javorius Allen severely caps Collins' upside. The third-year running back will next take aim in Week 5 at a Browns defense that surrendered 6.5 YPC to the Raiders' Marshawn Lynch in Week 4.
