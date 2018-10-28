Ravens' Alex Collins: Finds paydirt in loss
Collins rushed 11 times for 49 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina. He also lost a fumble.
Collins got the scoring started, rumbling up the middle for a 14-yard score to cap off the first possession of the game for either team. Unfortunately, he fumbled on the first play of the second quarter, setting up the Panthers to take their first lead of the game and one they would hold on to on the way to a blowout victory. The 24-year-old has seen more than 11 carries only twice this season and has not gained more than 68 yards on the ground. His value will continue to depend on finding the end zone Week 9 at home against Pittsburgh.
