Ravens' Alex Collins: Full participant Thursday
Collins (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After being limited with an illness early in the week and missing Wednesday's practice, Collins was full-go on Thursday. With that, Collins is thus on track to play Sunday against Denver. Collins has seen uneven usage patterns through the first two weeks of the season, but that can be attributed to a blowout situation in Week 1 and Baltimore having to abandon the run early to play catch-up in Cincinnati in Week 2. Javorius Allen is still in line for a role, especially on passing downs, but Collins' workload figures to tick back up to 2017 norms before long.
