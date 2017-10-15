Collins rushed 15 times for 74 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to Chicago.

Collins saw five more carries than Javorius Allen and gained an extra 25 yards on the ground as both averaged 4.9 yards per rush. Unfortunately for the duo of running backs, neither was able to find pay dirt with quarterback Joe Flacco struggling mightily to move the offense. Despite averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry on his 52 totes this season, Collins makes for a risky fantasy option given Baltimore's timeshare at his position and ineffective offense overall.