Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Though the designation implies that Collins has a 50 percent chance of playing Sunday, his odds of doing so don't actually seem nearly as favorable. After sitting out last week's win over the Raiders due to the injury, Collins failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday and wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of Friday's session that was available to the media. The lack of activity leading up to the contest suggests Collins would probably only handle a limited role even if he avoids the inactive list this weekend, likely setting up Gus Edwards (ankle) for another turn as the Ravens' clear-cut top option out of the backfield. Edwards is also listed as questionable, but his availability seems in less peril after he followed up a limited practice Thursday with a full showing Friday.