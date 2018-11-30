Ravens' Alex Collins: Gets questionable tag for Week 13
Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Though the designation implies that Collins has a 50 percent chance of playing Sunday, his odds of doing so don't actually seem nearly as favorable. After sitting out last week's win over the Raiders due to the injury, Collins failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday and wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of Friday's session that was available to the media. The lack of activity leading up to the contest suggests Collins would probably only handle a limited role even if he avoids the inactive list this weekend, likely setting up Gus Edwards (ankle) for another turn as the Ravens' clear-cut top option out of the backfield. Edwards is also listed as questionable, but his availability seems in less peril after he followed up a limited practice Thursday with a full showing Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13