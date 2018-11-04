Ravens' Alex Collins: Good to go Sunday
Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Despite carrying a questionable tag into the weekend, Collins' status never seemed to be in much peril after he put in a full practice Friday. The Ravens' decision to keep the newly acquired Ty Montgomery inactive for Week 9 shows at least some level of confidence in Collins' health, so expect the 24-year-old to maintain his usual role as the team's lead runner. Javorius Allen should handle the bulk of the passing-down work, while No. 3 option Gus Edwards will likely only see light work.
