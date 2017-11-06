Collins rushed 13 times for 43 yards and added a three-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Tennessee.

Collins couldn't get much going, losing playing time to receiving back Javorius Allen as their team trailed for the entirety of the final three quarters. Both running backs ended up with 14 touches, but it was Allen who was able to find pay dirt on a three-yard catch in the fourth quarter. While Collins is averaging a robust 5.6 yards per carry, none of his 93 rushing attempts have resulted in touchdowns.